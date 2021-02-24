Advertisement

Kentucky secretary of state Adams praises election-related bills

FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2019, file photo, Kentucky Republican candidate for Secretary of State...
FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2019, file photo, Kentucky Republican candidate for Secretary of State Mike Adams addresses the audience gathered at the Fancy Farm Picnic in Fancy Farm, Ky. Kentucky voters concerned about being at risk of contracting the coronavirus will be able to cast mail-in ballots under a bipartisan agreement reached by the Gov. Andy Beshear and Secretary of State Michael Adams. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 10:17 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams is praising legislation that would make early in-person voting a fixture in Kentucky’s elections.

The bills have been introduced in the House and Senate. Adams says the proposals would create four days of early in-person voting, including a Saturday, with no excuse required.

Last year, pandemic-related rules for Kentucky’s general election included weeks of in-person early voting, including Saturdays, to prevent a crush of Election Day voting.

Adams says the current bills also would allow counties to establish vote centers, where any voter in the county may vote regardless of precinct.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Governor Beshear announces new executive order for school recommendations, gives COVID-19 update
According to CCSO, Aaron J. Massengill, 28, was last seen in Tazewell on February 16.
Authorities discover body of missing Claiborne Co. man
Trevor Collins & Jessica Odell
Two arrested on rape and meth trafficking charges
Justin L. Dodd
Police searching for wanted person in Whitley County
Local health departments report new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Latest News

(Source: WAVE 3 News)
Kentucky legislative panel recommends no further action in impeachment petitions
‘It’s bittersweet’: Hazard JCPenney celebrates 30th anniversary as closing date looms 11 p.m.
‘It’s bittersweet’: Hazard JCPenney celebrates 30th anniversary as closing date looms 11 p.m.
Gov. Beshear signs executive order for in-person learning recommendations
WATCH | Gov. Beshear signs executive order for in-person learning recommendations
Kentucky is one step closer to making alcohol to-go sales permanent.
WATCH | Kentucky Senate votes to make to-go alcohol sales permanent
Suspicious calls about the COVID-19 vaccine have prompted the West Virginia attorney general to...
W.Va. Attorney General’s Office warns of COVID-19 fraud calls