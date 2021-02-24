Advertisement

Kentucky man charged in connection with Capitol breach

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Authorities say another Kentuckian has been arrested in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

The FBI office in Louisville says Clayton Ray Mullins of Benton was charged Tuesday with several counts.

The FBI said those charges include assaulting, resisting or impeding officers; obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder; engaging in physical violence; and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Mullins was expected to have an initial court appearance Wednesday, The Courier-Journal reports he was the 12th Kentucky resident arrested.

Two others from Owensboro were arrested earlier Tuesday.

