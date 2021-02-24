Advertisement

Kentucky legislative panel recommends no further action in impeachment petitions

(WAVE)
(Source: WAVE 3 News)(WAVE)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 11:25 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky legislative panel has recommended that no further action be taken on impeachment petitions filed by citizens against the governor and the attorney general.

The bipartisan committee’s decisions came after a long meeting behind closed doors Tuesday night.

Rep. Jason Nemes says the panel’s reports and recommendations that no further action be taken against Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear and Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron will be submitted to the GOP-led House.

The House Impeachment Committee held a series of meetings, mostly behind closed doors, to review the citizen’s petitions.

The panel consists of four Republicans and three Democrats.

