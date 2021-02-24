Gov. Beshear signs executive order for in-person learning recommendations

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On March 12, 2020, Governor Andy Beshear recommended all schools close to in-person learning to stop the spread of COVID-19. That initial recommendation was for two weeks-- and nearly a year later, the governor is recommending bringing students back to class.

“We’re recommending to all school districts, including private schools, to offer or expand some form of in-person instructional opportunities,” Gov. Beshear said.

Starting Monday, March 1, districts are encouraged to start offering in-person learning if they haven’t already done so, or bring more students back to the building. As of Tuesday, six districts in the state have not returned to in-person learning.

“At the end of the day we didn’t vaccinate our educators for nothing, we did this because we all know we need some form of in-person learning. It’s got to be safe,” Gov. Beshear said.

This doesn’t mean everything is back to normal. There will still be COVID guidelines schools will need to follow. Masks will still need to be worn, schools will need to look at density reduction in classrooms, buses and other parts of the building, among other measures during this interim reality we face.

“I believe with what we now know, with good practices in making these tough decisions, which may mean coming back as a hybrid and not everybody five days a week, that specific plans can be achieved where everyone can feel as comfortable as we can in the midst of COVID,” Gov. Beshear said.

The governor says ultimately, the plans on how schools will return to in-person learning are up to individual districts and boards.

