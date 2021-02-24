Advertisement

Gov. Beshear announces Kentucky has surpassed 400,000 total cases of COVID-19 Wednesday

Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear did not hold a COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday but did send out the daily COVID-19 report.

The governor announced 1,306 new cases and 51 new deaths in Kentucky.

At least 400,307 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 4,527.

47,225 people have recovered from the virus.

4,439,321 Kentuckians have received tests.

The positivity rate continued to fall and is now at 5.9%.

“We are getting these vaccines out faster than the federal government can provide them, so there’s a lot of hope moving into the future,” said Gov. Beshear. “We are going to defeat this virus this year, but until then, we’ve got to protect each other.”

As of Tuesday, 37 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

