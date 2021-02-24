Advertisement

Community members protest deadly shooting of man by off-duty officer in Corbin

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - Members of a southern Kentucky community protested on Wednesday the deadly shooting of a man by an off-duty officer.

Earlier this month, a neighbor called an off-duty officer about a prowler outside their home on Dogwood Cove. The officer found 20-year-old Phillip “Nick” Davenport outside.

Investigators say the two got into a fight and that’s when the officer fired his gun.

PREVIOUS: KSP investigating fatal officer-involved shooting

Community members say the officer should be held accountable for his actions.

“All we really want is for Nicholas to be heard since he doesn’t have a voice for himself,” protester Brianna Russell said. “We just wanna get the word out and let everyone know what a good person Nick was and how he doesn’t deserve this at all.”

Kentucky State Police is investigating the shooting.

No charges have been filed.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Governor Beshear announces new executive order for school recommendations, gives COVID-19 update
According to CCSO, Aaron J. Massengill, 28, was last seen in Tazewell on February 16.
Authorities discover body of missing Claiborne Co. man
Trevor Collins & Jessica Odell
Two arrested on rape and meth trafficking charges
James Torsak
Kentucky State Police arrest Tennessee man after multi-agency pursuit
Hazard JCPenney celebrates 30th anniversary
‘It’s bittersweet’: Hazard JCPenney celebrates 30th anniversary as closing date looms

Latest News

Kentucky State Park Rangers are investigating a burglary that took place at Carr Creek State...
State Park Rangers seeking information regarding burglary at Carr Creek State Park
Phone
Dial for a dose: Big Sandy Regional Call Center now open- 4:30 p.m.
Seventh graders learn to sew
Seventh graders learn to sew in person and virtual during pandemic
Kentucky announces new coronavirus cases for Sunday.
Local health departments report new COVID-19 cases, four deaths Wednesday
Parker Herren and UK Atletic Director Mitch Barnhart. (Credit: University of Kentucky women’s...
Former Corbin swimmer helps UK Swim Team win first SEC Title, earns Athlete of the Week