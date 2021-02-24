Community members protest deadly shooting of man by off-duty officer in Corbin

CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - Members of a southern Kentucky community protested on Wednesday the deadly shooting of a man by an off-duty officer.

Earlier this month, a neighbor called an off-duty officer about a prowler outside their home on Dogwood Cove. The officer found 20-year-old Phillip “Nick” Davenport outside.

Investigators say the two got into a fight and that’s when the officer fired his gun.

Community members say the officer should be held accountable for his actions.

“All we really want is for Nicholas to be heard since he doesn’t have a voice for himself,” protester Brianna Russell said. “We just wanna get the word out and let everyone know what a good person Nick was and how he doesn’t deserve this at all.”

Kentucky State Police is investigating the shooting.

No charges have been filed.

