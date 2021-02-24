Cold front brings showers overnight, cooler air Thursday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The weather has been awesome today, but a cold front will bring in slightly cooler air and showers overnight.

Tonight and Tomorrow

A cold front is on its way into the mountains. That is why it has been pretty breezy out there! This cold front moves in overnight bringing clouds and a few showers. Temperatures will drop into the mid-30s for those overnight lows.

We will start out your Thursday with some clouds, but sunshine should return by the afternoon! Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s with overnight lows in the lower 30s. Clouds return again late Thursday night into Friday.

Extended Forecast

We will get into a gloomy and soggy stretch of weather starting Friday. Mostly cloudy skies with returns with scattered showers. Highs will be near 50 with overnight lows dropping into the lower 40s.

Showers pick up Saturday with soggier weather really arriving by Sunday. Highs remain in the mid-50s this weekend with overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Scattered showers continue early Monday morning with some clearing by Monday afternoon. One model has showers continuing Tuesday, but I think we see the rain move out of here by Monday afternoon.

From Friday through Monday, the mountains could see 2-5″ of rain. Yes, this is a lot of rain but this is over a four-day period. However, grounds are still wet and rivers are still highs in some spots due to the snow we saw last week melting. We will for sure keep an eye on this over the next few days. Flooding is a concern heading into this weekend. The axis of heavy rain could move north or south. We still have time for this forecast to change, but stay weather aware!

