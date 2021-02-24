Advertisement

Chemical reaction reported at West Virginia State Police forensic lab, person injured

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A person sustained injuries Wednesday morning at the West Virginia State Police detachment in South Charleston after an explosion.

According to state police, at approximately 10:30 a.m. a single section of the West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory experienced a chemical reaction resulting in a small fire.

Hazmat crews were called to investigate.

The fire was suppressed and contained by employees and South Charleston Fire Department.

One employee was transported with minor injuries.

