Applications open for conservation officers with the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Resources

Kentucky fish and wildlife logo
By Brooke Marshall
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources has 12 conservation officer positions open.

Conservation officers are sworn law enforcement officers with statewide jurisdiction. Their mission is to focus on hunting, fishing, and boating laws.

Applications will be taken until 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 5th. You must be at least 21-years-old and have a valid driver’s license to apply.

There are positions available in Eastern Kentucky, located in Boyd County.

To be considered you must pass a written test, physical fitness test, swimming test, oral interview, psychological and drug screen, polygraph, background review, and medical evaluation. Those who hear back will undergo 12 weeks of training at the academy before being placed with a field officer for 16 weeks of hands-on training.

If interested you can apply at personnel.ky.gov.

