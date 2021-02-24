26-year-old man killed in East Tennessee mine incident

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A death has been confirmed at an East Tennessee mine Tuesday.

According to the Mine Safety and Health Administration, a person has died at Nyrstar Tennessee Mines in Strawberry Plains. The Henson and Rich Funeral Home identified the victim as 26-year-old Cody Scott Maggard of Kentucky. He was raised in Harlan and graduated from Harlan County High School in 2013.

Maggard was described as an avid sports fan who loved the Kentucky Wildcats and NASCAR. He was survived in death by Ashley Maggard; his parents Roxie and Jason Butler; his in-laws Rhonda Asher; his grandmother Carol Broughton; his brothers and sisters, Tyler, Rhianna and Madison, Haydon Butler, Scotty Williams and Zachary Jackson.

MSHA said the incident has been classified as a powered haulage working with Zinc material.

According to the Tennessee Dept. of Labor and Workforce Development, Nyrstar managers notified the state’s Mine Safety Unit director Tuesday morning of the incident.

The incident is under investigation by MSHA.

