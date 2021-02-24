Advertisement

1 dead, 3 airlifted to hospital after Pulaski Co. crash

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 10:02 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after a crash in Pulaski County.

Officials say the head-on crash involving an SUV and a Jeep happened late Tuesday on East Kentucky 80, just outside of Somerset.

The driver of the Jeep was killed. His name has not been released.

Three people in the SUV were all airlifted to the hospital. We don’t know their conditions at this time.

The road reopened around two Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Governor Beshear announces new executive order for school recommendations, gives COVID-19 update
According to CCSO, Aaron J. Massengill, 28, was last seen in Tazewell on February 16.
Authorities discover body of missing Claiborne Co. man
Trevor Collins & Jessica Odell
Two arrested on rape and meth trafficking charges
James Torsak
Kentucky State Police arrest Tennessee man after multi-agency pursuit
Local health departments report new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Latest News

Fatality confirmed at Nyrstar mine
26-year-old man killed in East Tennessee mine incident
WYMT Scattered Showers
Cold front brings showers overnight, cooler air Thursday
State Park Rangers seeking information regarding burglary at Carr Creek State Park
Vaccines
Local partnership to expand vaccinations throughout Kentucky River District
(Credit: KYTC District 12 )
KYTC: District 12 maintenance garage in Knott County shut down due to COVID-19