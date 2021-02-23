Winter storm recovery continues in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - While our winter storms are well behind us now, the damage and debris in Jackson County still lines the roads and crews are working to restore power to several households.

“It was really bad. You could stand out here and just hear the trees just pop and crack constantly,” Teresa Powell said, who has gone five days without power.

Rick and Teresa Powell have lived in Jackson County for over 20 years now, and they say this round of winter storms was one of the worst they’ve ever experienced.

“It’s been quite devastating, I’d have to say this has been probably the worst,” Rick said.

Fortunately, they’ve had a generator and a fireplace to power necessities and stay warm, but they realize some neighbors aren’t as lucky, so they’re helping others during this time as well.

“We’ve cut trees out so other people can get out to go to work, just whatever somebody needs,” Rick said.

“We’ve even had families come here and spend the night just to stay warm,” Teresa said.

Along with the Powells, Jackson County Emergency Manager Jaime Strong has also been helping out the county and those less fortunate by making sure they have what they need during this hard time.

“There’s a few individuals that either that for some reason can’t get out to get supplies, power’s still off, or running low on propane, we’re just trying to keep them going until the power gets restored or propane gets delivered,” Strong said.

And while there’s still only a few hundred homes without power in Jackson County, Jackson Energy says their crews will be continuing to work around the clock until all of these homes are restored quickly.

I’m in Jackson County along highway 2004. According to Emergency Managers and residents in the area, this part of the county was the hardest hit by our three winter storms. I’ll have more on @WKYT this evening #KYwx pic.twitter.com/VUvhIIDPUK — Adam Burniston (@AdamBurnistonWX) February 23, 2021

