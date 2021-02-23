Advertisement

‘We’re missing a part of our campus’: Alice Lloyd College mourns the death of beloved community member

Irma Stepp died following a short battle with an illness.
Irma Stepp died following a short battle with an illness.(Courtesy of Alice Lloyd College)
By Cory Sanning
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIPPA PASSES, Ky. (WYMT) - To most, she was Irma Stepp. To those at Alice Lloyd College, she was known as Miss Irma.

“She was the epitome of a servant leader and humble,” Allison Southard said. “She was just a very humble lady and God was at the forefront of everything that she did.”

After the death of her husband Joseph in 1999, Stepp settled down in Pippa Passes and immediately got involved on campus. She volunteered in several departments, most notable, the book store.

“She didn’t want any recognition. Everything she did, she did it because she genuinely cared,” Jennifer Hall said.

Faculty, staff and students alike all gravitated to what they called their “campus Grandma,” even if their interactions were brief.

“She just paid so much attention to me, and she only saw me maybe five minutes of her day,” Abi Dobson said. “She just went personally out of her way to make sure that everyone on this campus knew that they had something that loved and cared about them.”

Of everything she did, it was Stepp’s character and determination that people are choosing to remember.

“She never complained, she never wavered in her faith and I think that that speaks volumes,” Southard said.’

In lieu of flowers, people can make a donation to the Joseph and Irma D. Derderian Stepp Memorial Scholarship Fund at Alice Lloyd College.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Autopsy reveals potential cause of death in Laurel County investigation
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear announces under 600 new cases Monday, First Lady gives good news
According to CCSO, Aaron J. Massengill, 28, was last seen in Tazewell on February 16.
Authorities discover body of missing Claiborne Co. man
The Barren River District Health Department reported new COVID-19 numbers
Local health departments report new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths Monday
A Mount Sterling parent filed a lawsuit against the KHSAA and the COVID-19 Return to Play...
Mount Sterling parent files lawsuit against KHSAA

Latest News

A new African American museum and cultural center is coming to Eastern Kentucky - 4:30 p.m.
A new African American museum and cultural center is coming to Eastern Kentucky - 4:30 p.m.
Local health departments report new COVID-19 cases Tuesday
While our winter storms are well behind us now, the damage and debris in Jackson County still...
Winter storm recovery continues in Jackson County
New Southeast Kentucky African American Museum and Cultural Center
An African American Museum and Cultural Center is coming to Eastern Kentucky