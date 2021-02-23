‘We’re missing a part of our campus’: Alice Lloyd College mourns the death of beloved community member

PIPPA PASSES, Ky. (WYMT) - To most, she was Irma Stepp. To those at Alice Lloyd College, she was known as Miss Irma.

“She was the epitome of a servant leader and humble,” Allison Southard said. “She was just a very humble lady and God was at the forefront of everything that she did.”

After the death of her husband Joseph in 1999, Stepp settled down in Pippa Passes and immediately got involved on campus. She volunteered in several departments, most notable, the book store.

“She didn’t want any recognition. Everything she did, she did it because she genuinely cared,” Jennifer Hall said.

Faculty, staff and students alike all gravitated to what they called their “campus Grandma,” even if their interactions were brief.

“She just paid so much attention to me, and she only saw me maybe five minutes of her day,” Abi Dobson said. “She just went personally out of her way to make sure that everyone on this campus knew that they had something that loved and cared about them.”

Of everything she did, it was Stepp’s character and determination that people are choosing to remember.

“She never complained, she never wavered in her faith and I think that that speaks volumes,” Southard said.’

In lieu of flowers, people can make a donation to the Joseph and Irma D. Derderian Stepp Memorial Scholarship Fund at Alice Lloyd College.

