Warmer Wednesday, weak cold front moves in

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Temperatures will get even warmer tomorrow afternoon before a cold front arrives bringing mild temperatures back to the mountains.

Tonight and Tomorrow

We will continue to see those mostly clear skies tonight with temperatures dropping into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

We will start out your Wednesday with plenty of sunshine and highs getting into the mid-60s! Some spots might even get into the upper 60s. Winds will be from the southwest and gusting up to 25-30 MPH. It could be a little bit on the breezy side at times.

A weak cold front arrives later Wednesday evening bringing a few scattered showers and could back to the mountains. Temperatures look to quickly drop into the low to mid-30s by Thursday morning.

Extended Forecast

We’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds Thursday with highs getting into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Those overnight lows will drop back down into the lower 30s as well.

Mostly cloudy skies and a few showers return Friday with highs getting back into the lower 50s.

Those 50s continue into the weekend with soggy conditions. Showers look more scattered Saturday with soggier conditions Sunday.

With wet grounds, we could see some localized flooding issues this weekend. Hopefully, this sunshine can dry us out a little bit before the weekend!

