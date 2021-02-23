Advertisement

Two arrested on rape and meth trafficking charges

Trevor Collins & Jessica Odell
Trevor Collins & Jessica Odell(Laurel County Correctional Center)
By Brooke Marshall and AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A London man and woman were arrested Monday on rape and sexual abuse charges.

Officers had been sent to a residence on Scott Street with a search warrant, after receiving disturbing information from social services.

They had told police that the residents had subjected a nine-year-old girl to sexual intercourse and sodomy.

When officers arrived they found 27-year-old Jessica Odell and her boyfriend, 22-year-old Trevor Collins.

Inside the residence was a large amount of suspected meth, baggies, pipes, and multiple electronic and sexual aid devices.

Collins was charged with four counts of first-degree rape on an individual under the age of 12, five counts of first-degree sodomy on an individual under the age of 12, and the trafficking and possession of drugs.

Odell was charged with first-degree sexual abuse, two counts of first-degree sodomy on an individual under the age of 12, degree sodomy on an individual under the age of 12, and the trafficking and possession of drugs.

Both Odell and Collins were then arrested and taken to the Laurel County Corrections Center.

