Three Teams of the Week stay hot on the court

(WYMT) - A number of teams in the Mountains impressed last week, so much so that we have three teams of the week.

On the boys side, Beflry and Corbin both ended the week on win streaks. Belfry’s win streak reached four after defeating Pikeville on Monday night. The pirates won three straight from Thursday to Saturday, including an 81-71 overtime win over Magoffin County in the Mountain Schoolboy Classic. Corbin’s win streak has reached five after two double digit weekend wins over Clay County on Friday and Lynn Camp on Saturday.

On the girls side, Leslie county is heating up. The Lady Eagles have racked up six straight wins, including three over the course of two days. Leslie County had wins over Magoffin County and Barbourville in the Hyden Citizens Bank Classic. Larry Sparks’s squad has only lost once in the month of February.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.