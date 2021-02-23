Sunshine returns as temperatures climb

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Well, it wouldn’t be late February without some mild temperatures making headway into the region!

High pressure moves back in for our day on Tuesday, bringing gorgeous sunshine back into the picture. We’ll also keep winds gusty out of the southwest, upwards of 25 MPH at times. These two factors will combine to bring afternoon highs back into the middle 50s for the day on Tuesday...not too shabby!

Overnight lows drop back into the middle to upper 30s as winds begin to relax a bit and clear skies allow us to cool down tonight.

Warm temperatures continue into the day on Wednesday ahead of another weak system headed our way. We’ll see winds pick back up again during the day as clouds filter in during the afternoon hours, though the bulk of shower activity should hold off until later in the day. Even with the clouds working in, highs look to make a run into the lower 60s. Take advantage of those while you can!

Showers move through late Wednesday night as lows dip back into the middle 30s...but the showers should move out by Thursday morning. Thursday looks dry right now with highs just shy of 50°.

Models are a mess this morning when it comes to resolving what happens this weekend. Right now it looks like we may see some showers late Friday and into Saturday with a stronger system headed our way into Sunday and Monday. Highs each day bounce around from the lower to middle 50s. We’re still on the lookout for heavy rain with these, so be sure to check back with the forecast as the week goes on!

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.