Advertisement

Project to clean Brent Spence Bridge to begin in March

It seems like the Brent Spence Bridge has been closed forever, especially to the tens of...
It seems like the Brent Spence Bridge has been closed forever, especially to the tens of thousands of people use it each day to cross the Ohio River.(Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a months long project to clean and paint the Brent Spence Bridge is set to begin in March.

Officials say the span connecting northern Kentucky and southern Ohio will remain open, but the project will require some lane and ramp closures.

It is slated to begin on March 1 and be completed by Nov. 15. The bridge carries Interstates 71 and 75 over the Ohio River and was last painted in 1991.

Lane closures will shift, but some ramps to the bridge will remain closed for the duration of the project. Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and use alternate routes when possible.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Sheriff: Autopsy reveals potential cause of death in Laurel County investigation
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear announces under 600 new cases Monday, First Lady gives good news
Traffic remains backed up on Interstate 75 in both directions Monday morning after multiple...
Interstate 75 southbound lanes back open in Laurel County after crash
Have you seen her? Police in London issued a Golden Alert for Brittany Hoskins.
Have you seen me? Golden Alert issued for missing London woman
A Mount Sterling parent filed a lawsuit against the KHSAA and the COVID-19 Return to Play...
Mount Sterling parent files lawsuit against KHSAA

Latest News

According to CCSO, Aaron J. Massengill, 28, was last seen in Tazewell on February 16.
Body of Aaron Massengill found Monday
The Wayne County Courthouse in West Virginia will be closed Tuesday due to ongoing power issues.
Wayne County Courthouse closed Tuesday
Governor Andy Beshear announced that starting next Monday, March 1, people in phase 1C will be...
WATCH | ‘It’s the one thing that gives us hope’: Couple in phase 1C anxiously waiting to get vaccine
Ky. domestic violence shelters, crisis centers advocating for House Bill 8 to avoid cuts in...
WATCH | Ky. domestic violence shelters, crisis centers advocating for House Bill 8 to avoid cuts in services, shutdowns
Until the Jouetts can get a feeling of security, they’re feeling anxious, waiting for a clear...
‘It’s the one thing that gives us hope’: Couple in phase 1C anxiously waiting to get vaccine