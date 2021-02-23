Police searching for wanted person in Whitley County

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Officers with the Williamsburg Police Department are asking the public’s help in finding Justin L. Dodd.

Dodd is wanted for felony warrants for criminal possession of a forged instrument, theft of identity of another without consent and persistent felony offender.

If you have any information on Dodd’s whereabouts call Whitley County Dispatch at 606-549-6017 or your local law enforcement.

