Police searching for wanted person in Whitley County
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 9:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Officers with the Williamsburg Police Department are asking the public’s help in finding Justin L. Dodd.
Dodd is wanted for felony warrants for criminal possession of a forged instrument, theft of identity of another without consent and persistent felony offender.
If you have any information on Dodd’s whereabouts call Whitley County Dispatch at 606-549-6017 or your local law enforcement.
Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.