Men arrested for break in and theft at middle school

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two men have been arrested for a break in and theft at a middle school in Gilbert, West Virginia.

According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department, Kenneth Mounts and Dalton Plumley are accused of breaking into Gilbert PK8 and taking $800 to $900 and other items valued more than $1,000.

Both have been charged with grand larceny and unlawful breaking and entering.

