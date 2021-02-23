Advertisement

Martin County’s Lauren Horn signs with UPIKE volleyball

By Willie Hope
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) - Martin County’s Lauren Horn made her commitment to UPIKE volleyball official on Tuesday. Horn was an integral part of both Martin County and her Bluegrass Volleyball Academy travel team. A late bloomer with the game of volleyball, Horn says she couldn’t do it without the people who helped her learn the ropes quickly.

“I did start out a little bit late playing volleyball. I started out in the eighth grade and Jordyn Harless actually she was my first volleyball coach. She helped me a lot through the past four years. She’s really who shaped me to be the player I am today along with Kayla VanHoose,” Horn said. “She has helped me tremendously the past two seasons that I played with her with my club team, and I’m just so grateful for them and they’ve just helped me so much to become the player that I am today.”

Horn led Martin County in 2020 with 160 kills.

