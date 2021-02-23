Local health departments report new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across the mountains reported new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported two new cases in Knott County bringing the total to 1,012. Lee County reported two new cases bringing the total to 1,182. There are three new cases in Letcher County bringing the total to 1,646.

The Bell County Health Department reported 12 new cases bringing the total to 2,720 with 111 of those active.

The Harlan County Health Department reported three new cases bringing the total to 2,367.

The Knox County Health Department reported 32 new cases with six of those being children. This brings the county’s total to 3,087 with 85 of those active.

The Whitley County Health Department reported 13 new cases bringing the total to 3,306 with 82 of those active.

The Lawrence County Health Department reported 14 new cases bringing the total to 1,226 with 54 of those active.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported one new case in Clay County bringing the total to 1,901 with 25 of those active. Jackson County reported two new cases bringing the total to 726 with 132 of those active. In Rockcastle County, there are five new cases bringing the total to 693 with 31 of those active.

