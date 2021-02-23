Laurel County surpasses 6,000 COVID-19 case

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) -

As COVID-19 cases continue to decrease across the region and state Laurel County hit a new milestone for COVID cases.

Since March 2020 Laurel County has a total of nearly 6,100 cases and currently, nearly 40 people are hospitalized.

Mark Hensley, Executive Director of the Laurel County Health Department, says they have seen a decrease in cases but that it is not time to celebrate just yet.

“Since the beginning of February, the number of new cases has slowly gone down to the point to where we are starting to feel slightly more optimistic about our situation in regards to the virus,” said Hensley. “Since December 21st we have administered over 1,300 prime doses of the vaccine and those vaccines have been administered to those persons in 1A and 1B. We have administered over 640 booster vaccines. "

In addition to the health department, there are now three new sites in the county to receive a vaccine.

“Those are the Walmart in the south end of Laurel County, our Kroger’s out on Highway 192 and our Walgreens and then the Laurel County Health Department,” said Hensley. “It’s really taking a lot of pressure off the health department having these other sites in our county. "

With the help of these additional sites, they plan to make their way into the next phase of 1C.

“We anticipate to begin vaccinating 1C hopefully around the first or second week in March. We are working this week and next week with those persons in 1B,” said Hensley. “Once we get into 1C we will put a link on our Facebook page with those persons to sign up and they will be notified in the order that they signed up in.”

Hensley says you can also call the health department to set up a vaccine appointment.

