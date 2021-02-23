Advertisement

Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for man missing since Sunday

62-year-old James Lockaby was last seen on Sunday in Laurel County.
62-year-old James Lockaby was last seen on Sunday in Laurel County.(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 6:43 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials in Laurel County are looking for a man in Laurel County who was last seen on Sunday.

Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office say 62-year-old James Lockaby was last seen around 2:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon, February 21 off of KY-770.

Anyone with information on Lockaby’s whereabouts is asked to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 864-6600 or (606) 878-7000.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Autopsy reveals potential cause of death in Laurel County investigation
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear announces under 600 new cases Monday, First Lady gives good news
Traffic remains backed up on Interstate 75 in both directions Monday morning after multiple...
Interstate 75 southbound lanes back open in Laurel County after crash
Have you seen her? Police in London issued a Golden Alert for Brittany Hoskins.
Have you seen me? Golden Alert issued for missing London woman
A Mount Sterling parent filed a lawsuit against the KHSAA and the COVID-19 Return to Play...
Mount Sterling parent files lawsuit against KHSAA

Latest News

According to CCSO, Aaron J. Massengill, 28, was last seen in Tazewell on February 16.
Authorities discover body of missing Claiborne Co. man
The Wayne County Courthouse in West Virginia will be closed Tuesday due to ongoing power issues.
Wayne County Courthouse closed Tuesday
Governor Andy Beshear announced that starting next Monday, March 1, people in phase 1C will be...
WATCH | ‘It’s the one thing that gives us hope’: Couple in phase 1C anxiously waiting to get vaccine
Ky. domestic violence shelters, crisis centers advocating for House Bill 8 to avoid cuts in...
WATCH | Ky. domestic violence shelters, crisis centers advocating for House Bill 8 to avoid cuts in services, shutdowns