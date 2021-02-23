Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for man missing since Sunday

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials in Laurel County are looking for a man in Laurel County who was last seen on Sunday.

Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office say 62-year-old James Lockaby was last seen around 2:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon, February 21 off of KY-770.

Anyone with information on Lockaby’s whereabouts is asked to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 864-6600 or (606) 878-7000.

