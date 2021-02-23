Advertisement

Kentucky State Police arrest Tennessee man after multi-agency pursuit

James Torsak
James Torsak(WCRJ)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Tennessee man was arrested Monday after leading several agencies on a pursuit.

Kentucky State Police Post 3 was assisting the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office with attempting to locate a stolen Nissan truck near the Kentucky-Tennessee line. Agencies from both states had pursued the stolen vehicle the day prior. Just before 6 p.m., KSP was notified that Simpson County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of the stolen vehicle north on Interstate 65.

KSP Troopers responded to assist as the stolen Nissan exited to Interstate 165 and then to Plano Road. The pursuit continued onto Collett Bridge Road where the Nissan exited the roadway into a field. Troopers were able to track with the Nissan with assistance of the Tennessee Highway Patrol Aviation Unit. The Nissan continued toward a wooded area where it became stuck against a tree and became inoperable.

The operator of the vehicle was identified as 31-year-old James Torsak of Gallatin, Tenn. Torsak was charged with the following:

  • Speeding
  • Reckless Driving
  • Fleeing and Evading 1st (Motor Vehicle)
  • Wanton Endangerment 1st (Police)
  • Resisting Arrest
  • Receiving Stolen Property
  • Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operators License
  • Fugitive From Another State
  • Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree
  • Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree

KSP was assisted by Tennessee Highway Patrol, Kentucky Fish and Wildlife, Simpson County Sheriff’s Office, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, and Franklin Police Department.

