Kentucky Senate votes to make to-go alcohol sales permanent

Exterior of the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 10:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky lawmakers have advanced legislation allowing to-go alcohol sales to become a permanent fixture for restaurants as a pick-me-up to help offset coronavirus-related losses.

The Senate passed the measure on a 28-7 vote Monday. The bill now goes to the House.

The proposal would allow restaurants and bars to sell alcohol, including cocktails, in sealed containers for delivery and to-go orders as part of a meal purchase.

Early in the pandemic, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear issued an executive order allowing alcohol to-go sales to help cushion the financial blow from coronavirus-related restrictions.

The bill would make that accommodation permanent.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

