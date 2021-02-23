Advertisement

Kentucky Senate votes to make to-go alcohol sales permanent

By Shelby Lofton
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 4:25 AM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Alcohol to-go could be the new normal in Kentucky.

Before last March, it wasn’t possible to order an alcoholic beverage for carry-out. Now, it’s a regular special for Kentucky restaurants trying to bring in business amidst COVID-19 restrictions.

When El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant in Hamburg saw a huge loss in business during covid restrictions, its owner said it was alcohol sales kept them afloat.

El Mariachi restaurant is one of many restaurants serving up specials for alcoholic drinks. Customers can get a 16 ounce, half-gallon or full gallon of their house margarita with a purchase of food.

Staff started the deal after Governor Andy Beshear’s executive order on alcohol to-go sales went into effect.

Senate Bill 67 would make the deal permanent.

It passed in the Senate on Monday with a 28 to 7 vote and now moves to the house.

El Mariachi’s owner, Hernan Leon, said his restaurant lost 35 percent of its business from its Leestown location during the first shutdown last year. In the middle of that, they were on contract to reopen the second location in Hamburg.

“If we did not have those alcohol sales, I can’t even imagine how much more of a loss we would’ve taken, and we, honestly, may not have been able to survive without the alcohol sales. Just food alone, it’s hard to do but, without alcohol sales, it would’ve been close to impossible,” Leon said.

The owner said he expects people will continue to order meals with alcoholic drinks to go even after the pandemic.

According to the bill, anyone younger than 21 would not be able to pick up or get their drinks delivered. Likewise, delivery drivers would have to be at least 21 years old.

Selling alcohol in bulk would also not be allowed.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Autopsy reveals potential cause of death in Laurel County investigation
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear announces under 600 new cases Monday, First Lady gives good news
According to CCSO, Aaron J. Massengill, 28, was last seen in Tazewell on February 16.
Authorities discover body of missing Claiborne Co. man
The Barren River District Health Department reported new COVID-19 numbers
Local health departments report new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths Monday
A Mount Sterling parent filed a lawsuit against the KHSAA and the COVID-19 Return to Play...
Mount Sterling parent files lawsuit against KHSAA

Latest News

A new African American museum and cultural center is coming to Eastern Kentucky - 4:30 p.m.
A new African American museum and cultural center is coming to Eastern Kentucky - 4:30 p.m.
Local health departments report new COVID-19 cases Tuesday
While our winter storms are well behind us now, the damage and debris in Jackson County still...
Winter storm recovery continues in Jackson County
New Southeast Kentucky African American Museum and Cultural Center
An African American Museum and Cultural Center is coming to Eastern Kentucky
Irma Stepp died following a short battle with an illness.
‘We’re missing a part of our campus’: Alice Lloyd College mourns the death of beloved community member