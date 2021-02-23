Kentucky Senate votes to make to-go alcohol sales permanent

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Alcohol to-go could be the new normal in Kentucky.

Before last March, it wasn’t possible to order an alcoholic beverage for carry-out. Now, it’s a regular special for Kentucky restaurants trying to bring in business amidst COVID-19 restrictions.

When El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant in Hamburg saw a huge loss in business during covid restrictions, its owner said it was alcohol sales kept them afloat.

El Mariachi restaurant is one of many restaurants serving up specials for alcoholic drinks. Customers can get a 16 ounce, half-gallon or full gallon of their house margarita with a purchase of food.

Staff started the deal after Governor Andy Beshear’s executive order on alcohol to-go sales went into effect.

Senate Bill 67 would make the deal permanent.

It passed in the Senate on Monday with a 28 to 7 vote and now moves to the house.

El Mariachi’s owner, Hernan Leon, said his restaurant lost 35 percent of its business from its Leestown location during the first shutdown last year. In the middle of that, they were on contract to reopen the second location in Hamburg.

“If we did not have those alcohol sales, I can’t even imagine how much more of a loss we would’ve taken, and we, honestly, may not have been able to survive without the alcohol sales. Just food alone, it’s hard to do but, without alcohol sales, it would’ve been close to impossible,” Leon said.

The owner said he expects people will continue to order meals with alcoholic drinks to go even after the pandemic.

According to the bill, anyone younger than 21 would not be able to pick up or get their drinks delivered. Likewise, delivery drivers would have to be at least 21 years old.

Selling alcohol in bulk would also not be allowed.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.