Kentucky drops two spots to No. 19 in AP Top 25

The Wildcats (15-6, 8-5) visit No. 17 Georgia on February 25.
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - UConn remains the No. 1 team in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll after blowing out its two opponents last week.

The Huskies received 28 of 30 first-place votes from a media panel. North Carolina State returned to the No. 2 spot and Texas A&M climbed to third after South Carolina and Louisville both lost games.

The Wolfpack had a two-week run at No. 2 last month. It’s the highest ranking for the Aggies since the 2008-09 season, when they were third for three weeks.

Stanford and South Carolina round out the top five teams. Louisville dropped to sixth.

Kentucky dropped two spots to No. 19 after Sunday’s loss at No. 2 South Carolina. The Wildcats (15-6, 8-5) visit No. 17 Georgia on February 25.

