Johnson Central’s Hana Hackworth makes history, signs with UPIKE bowling

By Willie Hope
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Hana Hackworth became the first girl at Johnson Central and possibly in the area to sign to bowl at the college level. Hackworth will join UPIKE’s powerhouse program, currently ranked No. 1 in the country. The Golden Eagles senior is extremely thankful for the opportunity and all those who helped her get there.

“I never thought really that I would sign for bowling, but like he said I fell in love with it. This has always been my dream and I get to share if with everybody that I love that’s here. They’ve all impacted me in ways that I can’t even explain. They’ve been there with me since I was little, all of them,” Hackworth said. “So it’s just been a dream come true. I’m hoping that I get to move on and do more with it, but I’m so glad I get to move up to this next level and just do what I love basically.”

Hackworth has quite the list of accomplishments that includes being named Midway University/Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s 2019-2020 Kentucky Female Bowling Student of the Year. She was also named a Kentucky All-Star and won the Kentucky/Indiana All Stars competition.

