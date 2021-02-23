Advertisement

‘It’s the one thing that gives us hope’: Couple in phase 1C anxiously waiting to get vaccine

By Chad Hedrick
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 10:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced that starting next Monday, March 1, people in phase 1C will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. That’s anyone with high risk health issues or essential workers.

Just like in life, Rick and Jeanne Jouett have been riding out the pandemic together.

“There’s no user’s manual to guide any of us through this,” Rick said.

Guiding through uncharted territory of a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic, and the rollout of the vaccine that will get us to normal.

“It’s the one thing that gives us hope,” Rick said. “If we can all get the vaccine, then we can all feel secure and protected.”

But until the Jouetts can get that feeling of security, they’re feeling anxious, waiting for a clear answer as to when they can get vaccinated.

“It does tend to be a little frustrating that perhaps in some situations, exceptions are being made where in other locations, maybe they’re not,” Rick said.

Some health departments and agencies across the state are already offering the vaccine to 1C patients, meanwhile Rick and his wife, who has an at-risk immune system, have been applying at several locations and waiting to get the call that it is their turn.

“By signing up in different places, we’re just wanting to get it as soon as possible,” Jeanne said.

Our Chad Hedrick asked Gov. Beshear about the work ahead some departments are doing, while regional sites have had to wait for the go-ahead.

“There are some local health departments, some other facilities, that have had a tougher time getting enough people from 1B in and they are doing more 1C than in other areas. That’s natural, and again we gotta reach herd immunity as quickly as we can, so while we prioritize and while it’s important, it’s that 90 percent plus within a week that drives a lot of that,” Gov. Beshear said.

A driving force that Jouetts hope they benefit from soon.

Gov. Beshear says as many as 1.3 million Kentuckians qualify for the vaccine under phase 1C.

