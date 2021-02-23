Advertisement

In Rush Limbaugh’s home state, a flap over lowering flags

First Lady Melania Trump presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh as his...
First Lady Melania Trump presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh as his wife Kathryn watches during the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 10:56 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Even in death, the conservative radio broadcaster Rush Limbaugh is proving to be a divisive figure, as partisans in his home state of Florida debate over whether to lower flags in his honor.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has called Limbaugh a “legend” and ordered flags to be flown at half-staff as a show of respect after the longtime broadcaster died Wednesday of cancer.

But Democrats are objecting. Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said Monday she is not abiding by the Republican governor’s orders.

Fried is the only statewide Democratic officeholder and is weighing a bid to challenge DeSantis for the governor’s mansion next year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Autopsy reveals potential cause of death in Laurel County investigation
The Floyd County Sheriff's office said deputies executed a search warrant at a home in the Ivel...
Two people in custody after drug raid
A Mount Sterling parent filed a lawsuit against the KHSAA and the COVID-19 Return to Play...
Mount Sterling parent files lawsuit against KHSAA
Photo Credit: Kentucky Dept. of Education
‘He was larger than life’: Family and friends remember former State Representative Mike Bowling
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Governor Beshear announces under 1,000 new cases, positivity rate falls slightly

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear announced that starting next Monday, March 1, people in phase 1C will be...
WATCH | ‘It’s the one thing that gives us hope’: Couple in phase 1C anxiously waiting to get vaccine
Ky. domestic violence shelters, crisis centers advocating for House Bill 8 to avoid cuts in...
WATCH | Ky. domestic violence shelters, crisis centers advocating for House Bill 8 to avoid cuts in services, shutdowns
Until the Jouetts can get a feeling of security, they’re feeling anxious, waiting for a clear...
‘It’s the one thing that gives us hope’: Couple in phase 1C anxiously waiting to get vaccine
Exterior of the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (AP...
Kentucky Senate votes to make to-go alcohol sales permanent