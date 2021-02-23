Advertisement

‘Everybody came together’: Lawrence County post-storm restoration efforts continue

By Buddy Forbes
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 8:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - After a hard-hitting week of winter weather in the Lawrence County area, many homes sit waiting for their electricity to be restored.

“This is all new to us,” said Judge-Executive Phillip Carter. “There’s really not much way you can prepare for this.”

With around 5,000 reported outages by Monday afternoon, county officials said the efforts of the many crews working to restore the area are evident.

“You know, they’re restoring it pretty quickly,” he said. “They’ve worked through all of these elements and they are doing a fine job.”

Most of the roadways are now clear of trees and debris to allow emergency vehicles better access.

Carter said the county is trying to keep people supplied and safe in the interim, offering free food, blankets, and more at the Community Building in Inez.

Community members dropped by Monday to pick up food boxes and several volunteers helped deliver supplies to warming stations and fire departments throughout the county. According to Carter, getting the people and items to run an emergency supply station was made a little difficult by the pandemic.

“And it has, in this community, has drained our resources and things. And, so it was kindly hard to start from scratch,” Carter said.

But, he added, making the outreach possible shows the community’s devotion to keeping neighbors safe.

“But everybody came together,” he said. “We have different organizations. We have National Guard, we have fire departments from other counties, and we are very appreciative of that. And these volunteers- they’ve been working- we’re working around the clock.”

Carter said the area is overdue for some warm, sunny days- something he hopes to see in the days to come.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Autopsy reveals potential cause of death in Laurel County investigation
The Floyd County Sheriff's office said deputies executed a search warrant at a home in the Ivel...
Two people in custody after drug raid
A Mount Sterling parent filed a lawsuit against the KHSAA and the COVID-19 Return to Play...
Mount Sterling parent files lawsuit against KHSAA
Photo Credit: Kentucky Dept. of Education
‘He was larger than life’: Family and friends remember former State Representative Mike Bowling
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Governor Beshear announces under 1,000 new cases, positivity rate falls slightly

Latest News

Graves Co. Airport crash
One person dead after plane crash in Mayfield, Ky.
Blankets
‘Everybody came together’: Lawrence County post-storm restoration efforts continue- 4 p.m.
Supplies
‘Everybody came together’: Lawrence County post-storm restoration efforts continue- 6 p.m.
Remembering HCTC's first president Dr. J. Marvin Jolly - 6:00 p.m.
Remembering HCTC's First President Dr. J. Marvin Jolly - 6:00 p.m.