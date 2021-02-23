‘Everybody came together’: Lawrence County post-storm restoration efforts continue

LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - After a hard-hitting week of winter weather in the Lawrence County area, many homes sit waiting for their electricity to be restored.

“This is all new to us,” said Judge-Executive Phillip Carter. “There’s really not much way you can prepare for this.”

With around 5,000 reported outages by Monday afternoon, county officials said the efforts of the many crews working to restore the area are evident.

“You know, they’re restoring it pretty quickly,” he said. “They’ve worked through all of these elements and they are doing a fine job.”

Most of the roadways are now clear of trees and debris to allow emergency vehicles better access.

Carter said the county is trying to keep people supplied and safe in the interim, offering free food, blankets, and more at the Community Building in Inez.

Community members dropped by Monday to pick up food boxes and several volunteers helped deliver supplies to warming stations and fire departments throughout the county. According to Carter, getting the people and items to run an emergency supply station was made a little difficult by the pandemic.

“And it has, in this community, has drained our resources and things. And, so it was kindly hard to start from scratch,” Carter said.

But, he added, making the outreach possible shows the community’s devotion to keeping neighbors safe.

“But everybody came together,” he said. “We have different organizations. We have National Guard, we have fire departments from other counties, and we are very appreciative of that. And these volunteers- they’ve been working- we’re working around the clock.”

Carter said the area is overdue for some warm, sunny days- something he hopes to see in the days to come.

