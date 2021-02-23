Advertisement

Baptist Health Corbin opens COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone 60 years and older

Covid-19 vaccine
Covid-19 vaccine(ksla)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 8:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - In a release Monday, Baptist Health Corbin announced that anyone 60 years and older in the area can now schedule a COVID-19 vaccine. This area includes Bell, Clay, Harlan, Knox, Laurel, McCreary, and Whitley Counties in Kentucky and the city of Jellico, Tenn.

Hospital officials say people in the age category can now schedule an appointment through ScheduleYourVaccine.com as slots become available.

The hospital will also continue to schedule appointments for those in phases 1A and 1B, which include healthcare workers, first responders, those age 70 or older, and childcare workers. As of Monday, the state’s vaccination priority remains at phase 1B.

The opening comes as phase 1B vaccinations are slowing down at some locations and some people from the next phase are being scheduled. All vaccination sites have been asked to administer 90% or more of all doses received within one week of arrival.

“We encourage all those in our community who are eligible to get the vaccine,” said Anthony Powers, Baptist Health Corbin president. “We know the vaccine is vitally important to our lives getting back to normal, and the best way to protect the vulnerable.”

Baptist Health Corbin is the first hospital in the Baptist Health system to open vaccinations to those 60 years or older.

“Demand has been far outstripping vaccine supplies, but the governor recently announced an increase in the state’s vaccine allocation. That’s welcome news,” Powers said. “We ask that everyone please be patient as more vaccine becomes available. Everyone will get their turn as we work through the vaccine rollout phases as outlined by the state.”

Other Baptist Health locations are expected to expand vaccine eligibility when sufficient numbers of those 70 or older have been vaccinated.

