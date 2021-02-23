Baptist Health Corbin opens COVID-19 vaccinations to ages 60 and older

CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - Baptist Health Corbin is allowing people 60 and up to make appointments to get their COVID-19 vaccine at The Corbin Center.

The hospital said Phase 1B vaccination is slowing, so it allowed them to begin making other appointments.

Although those aged 60 and up are part of 1C, hospital officials said others in that category will have to wait until March 1 to make their appointments.

“We’re just covered up with calls, people wanting to get registered and scheduled for the vaccine,” said Teresa Cobb, executive director of clinical and survey preparedness.

They are emphasizing older populations now because those people face a higher mortality risk from COVID-19.

“We’ve had elderly patients that came in from the vaccine and they shared stories with us that they haven’t really been out of their house since March. They’ve stepped out on their porch to pick up groceries that were delivered and its really placed a burden on them,” said Cobb.

Cobb says everything’s run smoothly so far. She says they’re giving out 550 vaccines a day on average, at a pace of about 65 vaccines an hour. For Cobb, it’s about bringing the community back to a sense of normalcy sooner rather than later.

“It’s just teamwork to ensure that we can get as many vaccines done a day as possible,” Cobb said.

Since the middle of December, Baptist Health Corbin has given out more than 10,000 first doses of vaccines and around 4,500 second doses.

Vaccines at Baptist Health are by appointment only. For more information on how to schedule your appointment, you can visit their website here.

