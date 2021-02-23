Advertisement

An African American Museum and Cultural Center is coming to Eastern Kentucky

New Southeast Kentucky African American Museum and Cultural Center
New Southeast Kentucky African American Museum and Cultural Center(WYMT)
By Vivica Grayson
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Exploring, recovering and preserving the rich history and culture of African Americans in Appalachia is the new Southeast Kentucky African American Museum and Cultural Center and it is coming to the region.

Black History Month celebrates the contributions African Americans have made in this country.

“It something that needs to continue and you know that’s our emphasis,” said Executive Director Emily Jones Hudson.

The new museum and cultural center looks to highlight and share the stories of African Americans in Eastern Kentucky for years to come.

“Just because Black History Month is about over doesn’t mean that we’re going to fold up until next year. No. It’s going to continue. We got to look at our history every day, you know and every month,” she said.

The legacy of Liberty High School being one of those stories -- located in Hazard, it was a designated school for black students from 1937 to 1956.

“The high school was a central hub in the community and you know that’s one of the things, it was a community building,” she said.

The only remembrance left of the school is a memorial wall displaying the names of former students and teachers.

“Our young people need to know about this legacy...our community as a whole, because there’s so many that didn’t know about the history of the school,” she said.

Through this history and other stories waiting to be shared, the museum and center looks to unite the community through the continued education of black history.

“This is not a project to bring conflict. This is a project to bring communication,” said Board Chairperson Steven Jones.

While currently virtual, Hudson says the museum and center website is almost complete and the search for an in-person space is in the works. For more on the museum and center, information can be found on Twitter at @sekyaamcc and Facebook at Southeast Kentucky African-American Museum and Cultural Center, Inc.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Autopsy reveals potential cause of death in Laurel County investigation
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear announces under 600 new cases Monday, First Lady gives good news
According to CCSO, Aaron J. Massengill, 28, was last seen in Tazewell on February 16.
Authorities discover body of missing Claiborne Co. man
The Barren River District Health Department reported new COVID-19 numbers
Local health departments report new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths Monday
A Mount Sterling parent filed a lawsuit against the KHSAA and the COVID-19 Return to Play...
Mount Sterling parent files lawsuit against KHSAA

Latest News

A new African American museum and cultural center is coming to Eastern Kentucky - 4:30 p.m.
A new African American museum and cultural center is coming to Eastern Kentucky - 4:30 p.m.
Local health departments report new COVID-19 cases Tuesday
While our winter storms are well behind us now, the damage and debris in Jackson County still...
Winter storm recovery continues in Jackson County
Irma Stepp died following a short battle with an illness.
‘We’re missing a part of our campus’: Alice Lloyd College mourns the death of beloved community member