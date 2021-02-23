5,000 pills believed to be fentanyl found inside toy bought at Arizona thrift store
Published: Feb. 22, 2021
PHOENIX, Ariz. (WVLT) - The Phoenix Police Department said it received a call on Saturday from parents who bought a glow worm for their daughter at a thrift store in El Mirage, Arizona.
According to officials, inside the toy, the parents say they found a sandwich bag with over 5,000 pills of what is believed to be fentanyl.
The drugs have been turned over to law enforcement.
Officers said they are now using the incident as a reminder to inspect all opened and used items.
Officials said they do not know how the glow worm ended up at the thrift store.
