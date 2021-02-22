Gov. Beshear announces under 600 new cases Monday, First Lady gives good news

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced lower numbers during Monday’s report but said part of it could be due to the past weather. First Lady Britainy Beshear also spoke during Monday’s briefing.

You can watch the briefing here:

The governor announced 530 new cases and 13 new deaths in Kentucky.

This is the lowest number of new cases reported since October 5th.

The governor also mentioned that we have now had six straight weeks of declining cases. He also said some of this could be due to the weather affecting the number of people getting tested.

At least 397,526 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 4,460.

46,779 people have recovered from the virus.

4,417,640 Kentuckians have received tests.

The positivity rate is at 6.60%. He commented saying that although we would have liked to see more of a decrease, it is steadily decreasing overall.

The First Lady Britainy Beshear also spoke today during the briefing.

She gave several updates, one including that it is Art Week here in Kentucky. She askes that artists throughout the state submit their work to the Team Kentucky Gallery. Even kids are welcome to submit, and selected artworks will be displayed in the capital.

“As a board member at Maryhurst, I saw the transformative power of art firsthand as it helped so many young people reflect and heal,” said First Lady Beshear. “As a mom, I know how important it is for our kids to have time to be creative, especially during this time when they’re out of their normal routine.

First Lady Beshear said “And, as a Kentuckian, I’ve been so impressed by extraordinary artists in every region of our state. This exhibit is open to professional and amateur submissions, so that everyone can be a part of this positive project during a really tough year.”

To learn more about the Team Kentucky Gallery and how to submit your artwork, you can go to https://governor.ky.gov/gallery.

She also spoke about the importance of substance abuse disorder in Kentucky and talked about grants that are going to be distributed to different programs within the state to help combat this.

Virginia Moore also got a shot out today during the briefing. She was awarded an award that was named after her. She received the Virginia Moore access award for her dedication to the deaf in Kentucky.

COVID-19 Update 02.22.21 (WYMT)

As of Sunday, 38 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.