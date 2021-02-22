Advertisement

Two arrested on opiate trafficking charges

Johnathan Partin & Derrick Coleman
Johnathan Partin & Derrick Coleman(Middlesboro Police Department)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 2:48 PM EST
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Saturday, Middlesboro Police Department arrived at a home on Parker Lane in Middlesboro where they conducted a search warrant.

Police had received several complaints about drug activity at Johnathan Partin’s residence.

During the search, officers found less than 10 dosage units of opiates and another drug.

Johnathan Partin and Derrick Colemen were then arrested for trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

