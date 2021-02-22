Sunshine and warmer temperatures on the way

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Clouds will continue to push out of here tonight with more sunshine on the way tomorrow.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Clouds will slowly push out of here tonight with temperatures dropping into the low to mid-30s. Winds will still be breezy at times with gusts up to 20 mph overnight and into your Tuesday.

Highs will get into the mid-50s tomorrow with a lot more sunshine! Those mostly clear skies continue Tuesday night with calmer winds. Overnight lows will drop into the mid-30s.

Extended Forecast

We’ll start your Wednesday off with mostly sunny skies but clouds increase as a few showers move in Wednesday evening. Highs will get into the lower 60s Wednesday with overnight lows dropping into the mid-30s. Not all of us see those showers Wednesday night.

A few clouds stick around Thursday with highs getting into the mid to upper 40s. Clouds increase once again Friday into the weekend as soggy weather returns.

Most of the showers Friday look to be in our southeastern counties. Saturday and Sunday could be on the gloomy and soggy side. Highs remain in the 50s this weekend with overnight lows in the 40s. We should only deal with rain with those warmer temperatures.

