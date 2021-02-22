Shots fired during domestic dispute in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Friday, Knox County deputies arrested a man after a domestic dispute with his girlfriend.

After arriving at the home, Police were told that 49-year-old Todd Thornsbury shot a weapon into the floor next to his girlfriend. Then police learned Thornsbury also strangled her.

When Knox County Sheriff deputies arrested Thornsbury they said he became combative.

Thornsbury was arrested for wanton endangerment and strangulation. He was also charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, menacing and criminal mischief.

