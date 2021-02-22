Sheriff: Man arrested on numerous charges after stealing pickup truck

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office say a Hodgenville man was arrested Sunday evening following a car theft that ended in a short chase.

30-year-old Jacobi Cavens was arrested after deputies say he stole a white Ford-F250 before running over mailboxes and road signs.

After arriving on the scene deputies say Cavens ran but was taken into custody following a short chase.

Cavens was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, fleeing or evading police on foot, stolen property of $10,000 or more, resisting arrest, criminal mischief, and other traffic violations.

The Laurel County Circuit Court also charged Cavens with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia.

Cavens is also wanted by the Hart County Circuit Court on an indictment warrant of arrest for burglary, criminal mischief, and persistent felony offender.

Cavens was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

