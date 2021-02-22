Advertisement

Parade held for Perry County man that spend 53 days in hospital with COVID-19

Daniel Dawhare spent 42 days in ICU fighting COVID-19.
Daniel Dawhare spent 42 days in ICU fighting COVID-19.(Cory Sanning/WYMT)
By Cory Sanning
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A welcome home parade was held for Daniel Dawhare on Sunday after he spent 42 days in the ICU battling COVID-19.

“This is not only to welcome Daniel home, it’s to thank all of our healthcare workers that made this day possible and to give glory to the Lord above,” Betsy Clemons said.

Dawhare spent 11 days recovering in rehab following that.

“It was really really hard on us because as you know, you couldn’t have visitors into the hospital and he really wasn’t able to talk or anything,” Clemons said.

Community members lined up on Allais Drive and made their way through downtown Hazard to welcome Dawhare home from his stay in the hospital.

“You can’t even imagine what he’s been through,” Julia Webb said. “So, we’re just so grateful that he’s out of the hospital and home with us so we can celebrate.”

After remaining positive for more than a month, they can now celebrate with loved ones.

“It’s absolutely wonderful. Daniel was just one in a few, a lot of people who have been as sick as Daniel has been don’t get to come home,” Webb said.

Clemons, who is Dawhare’s aunt, said they are thankful and blessed.

“It’s really a miracle that he was able to overcome it and we want to send a lot of prayers out to those that have lost loved ones and those that are still struggling,” Clemons said.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
KSP looking for missing Laurel County woman
Photo Credit: Kentucky Dept. of Education
Former State Representative Mike Bowling dies
Kentucky asks for emergency hearing to address ‘imminent danger’ at Blackjewel mine
Governor Beshear holds press conference
Governor Beshear announces more than 1,000 new cases, positivity rate continues to dip
The Floyd County Sheriff's office said deputies executed a search warrant at a home in the Ivel...
Two people in custody after drug raid

Latest News

WKU student says filing as an independent helped her family save money.
College Students: Find out which filing status is right for you
Emergency officials say they were able to restore nearly half of the outages today.
Lee County crews working to restore power after winter storms
Forecast
Meteorologist Brooke Marshall's 6PM Forecast - February 21st, 2021
A Bowling Green man built a snow shark at his home in the Crossridge Subdivision in Bowling...
Bowling Green man builds ‘snow shark’ in yard