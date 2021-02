(WYMT) - The Owsley County Owls defeated the Shelby Valley Wildcats 58-54. Shelby Valley led at the half, 28-24.

The Owls move to 13-1 on the season, while the Lady Kats drop to 8-4 on the year.

Owsley County will play the winner of Pineville and Berea in the next round.

