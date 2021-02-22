No decision made Monday on petition to impeach Governor Andy Beshear

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Weeks following their first decision not to impeach Governor Andy Beshear, the House Impeachment Committee met again Monday.

This is just the latest chapter in a series of petitions to impeach Gov. Beshear.

The House Impeachment Committee is leaving the book open as they decided not to come to a resolution in the matter today.

The committee started the preceding at 2:00 p.m. About 15 minutes later, they left to meet behind closed doors in executive session for a little over an hour.

When they returned, the committee announced there would be no resolution made, and then adjourned for the day.

The petitions were filed by handfuls of Kentuckians who accused the governor of violating state and federal constitutions with his COVID-19 restrictions.

The committee already denied petitions against the governor earlier this month.

“What we did in executive sessions is we discussed all three petitions and reached no final resolution. We will now be adjourned to the call of the chair,” Rep. Jason Nemes said.

The committee also decided not to make a resolution in the petition to impeach Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

The latest chapter in a petition to impeach Governor Andy Beshear continues today. The House Impeachment Committee is meeting now to hear arguments in the matter. pic.twitter.com/sgtr8EvMr5 — Grason Passmore WKYT (@GrasonWkyt) February 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.