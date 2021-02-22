Advertisement

No decision made Monday on petition to impeach Governor Andy Beshear

Weeks following their first decision not to impeach Governor Andy Beshear, the House...
Weeks following their first decision not to impeach Governor Andy Beshear, the House Impeachment Committee met again Monday.(WKYT)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Weeks following their first decision not to impeach Governor Andy Beshear, the House Impeachment Committee met again Monday.

This is just the latest chapter in a series of petitions to impeach Gov. Beshear.

The House Impeachment Committee is leaving the book open as they decided not to come to a resolution in the matter today.

The committee started the preceding at 2:00 p.m. About 15 minutes later, they left to meet behind closed doors in executive session for a little over an hour.

When they returned, the committee announced there would be no resolution made, and then adjourned for the day.

The petitions were filed by handfuls of Kentuckians who accused the governor of violating state and federal constitutions with his COVID-19 restrictions.

The committee already denied petitions against the governor earlier this month.

“What we did in executive sessions is we discussed all three petitions and reached no final resolution. We will now be adjourned to the call of the chair,” Rep. Jason Nemes said.

The committee also decided not to make a resolution in the petition to impeach Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Autopsy reveals potential cause of death in Laurel County investigation
The Floyd County Sheriff's office said deputies executed a search warrant at a home in the Ivel...
Two people in custody after drug raid
A Mount Sterling parent filed a lawsuit against the KHSAA and the COVID-19 Return to Play...
Mount Sterling parent files lawsuit against KHSAA
Photo Credit: Kentucky Dept. of Education
Former State Representative Mike Bowling dies
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Governor Beshear announces under 1,000 new cases, positivity rate falls slightly

Latest News

Have you seen her? Police in London issued a Golden Alert for Brittany Hoskins.
Have you seen me? Golden Alert issued for missing London woman
HCTC First President
Community mourns the loss of Hazard Community & Technical College’s first president Dr. J. Marvin Jolly
Farmers say this provides a great opportunity for communities to eat healthy.
Local farmers prepare for growing season as Community Supported Agriculture Week kicks off
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear announces under 600 new cases Monday, First Lady gives good news