Advertisement

Nearly 1,000 people still without power in Rockcastle County

By Adam Burniston
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. VERNON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundred of people are still without power in Rockcastle County, even as warmer temperatures thaw out the area.

Roughly 1,000 people are without power in the county. Just over 800 of them are covered by Jackson Energy. One of those customers, Mary Abney, said her family has gone more than a week without electricity. She hasn’t gotten any word on when it may return.

According to Jackson Energy CEO Carol Wright, crews are working as quickly as possible. About 300 additional crewmen from as far away as Georgia are helping with the efforts. However, the warmer temperatures are adding some new hurdles to restoring power.

“The soil conditions are going to be very wet and the majority of our restoration from this point forward is off the roads,” Wright said. “We have to access several of those with a dozer or a track machine that are off road so those are going to take a little bit of time.”

Wright said it’s hard to put a specific date on when customers will see the lights restored completely. She said they hope that will come by the end of the week at the latest.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Identities revealed in Laurel County death investigation
The Floyd County Sheriff's office said deputies executed a search warrant at a home in the Ivel...
Two people in custody after drug raid
A Mount Sterling parent filed a lawsuit against the KHSAA and the COVID-19 Return to Play...
Mount Sterling parent files lawsuit against KHSAA
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Governor Beshear announces under 1,000 new cases, positivity rate falls slightly
Photo Credit: Kentucky Dept. of Education
Former State Representative Mike Bowling dies

Latest News

A man and a girl wear masks as they stop to hear a band outside a music venue Monday, June 29,...
Coronavirus in Tennessee: Daily additional cases goes below 1,000
WYMT Mostly Sunny
Sunshine and warmer temperatures on the way
Johnathan Partin & Derrick Coleman
Two arrested on opiate trafficking charges
Todd Thornsbury
Shots fired during domestic dispute in Knox County
Jacobi Cavens
Sheriff: Man arrested on numerous charges after stealing pickup truck