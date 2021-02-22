Monday morning showers start otherwise quiet early week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After an utterly hectic week last week with multiple winter storms, our new work week is starting on a decidedly quieter note...thank goodness!

We’ve got a disturbance moving through during the early part of the day that is sparking off a few showers moving in from central Kentucky. This is along a cold frontal boundary that will kick up some southwesterly breezes, some as strong as 20 MPH as we go through the morning hours. As the rain moves through during the early part of the day, we’ll see winds behind the front switch to the west and we’ll slowly drop the temperatures as the rain moves out of the mountains. Our highs around 45° or so will likely come around midday

Mostly cloudy skies will slowly turn partly cloudy as cooler air filters in overnight behind the front, with lows dropping back into the lower or middle 30s.

Winds will be back out of the southwest for our Tuesday, combine that with the sunshine and our highs will get a nice kickstart into the middle 50s for Tuesday. Nighttime lows will still fall back into the middle 30s with clear skies and relaxing winds.

We’ll get those winds whirling again a little on Wednesday ahead of another disturbance that will bring late day showers. But not before our highs flirt with 60°! Highs get a little more seasonable back into the upper 40s to near 50° as we go through several rain chances late in the week. We’ll definitely be keeping an eye on that because combining repeated rainfall with snow and ice melt is a good recipe for some flooding. Plenty of time to watch that, though!

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.