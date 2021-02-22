Advertisement

Monday morning showers start otherwise quiet early week

WYMT Regular Rain
WYMT Regular Rain(WYMT)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 3:12 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After an utterly hectic week last week with multiple winter storms, our new work week is starting on a decidedly quieter note...thank goodness!

We’ve got a disturbance moving through during the early part of the day that is sparking off a few showers moving in from central Kentucky. This is along a cold frontal boundary that will kick up some southwesterly breezes, some as strong as 20 MPH as we go through the morning hours. As the rain moves through during the early part of the day, we’ll see winds behind the front switch to the west and we’ll slowly drop the temperatures as the rain moves out of the mountains. Our highs around 45° or so will likely come around midday

Mostly cloudy skies will slowly turn partly cloudy as cooler air filters in overnight behind the front, with lows dropping back into the lower or middle 30s.

Winds will be back out of the southwest for our Tuesday, combine that with the sunshine and our highs will get a nice kickstart into the middle 50s for Tuesday. Nighttime lows will still fall back into the middle 30s with clear skies and relaxing winds.

We’ll get those winds whirling again a little on Wednesday ahead of another disturbance that will bring late day showers. But not before our highs flirt with 60°! Highs get a little more seasonable back into the upper 40s to near 50° as we go through several rain chances late in the week. We’ll definitely be keeping an eye on that because combining repeated rainfall with snow and ice melt is a good recipe for some flooding. Plenty of time to watch that, though!

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Floyd County Sheriff's office said deputies executed a search warrant at a home in the Ivel...
Two people in custody after drug raid
Sheriff: Death Investigation in Laurel County
A Mount Sterling parent filed a lawsuit against the KHSAA and the COVID-19 Return to Play...
Mount Sterling parent files lawsuit against KHSAA
Photo Credit: Kentucky Dept. of Education
Former State Representative Mike Bowling dies
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Governor Beshear announces under 1,000 new cases, positivity rate falls slightly

Latest News

Forecast
Meteorologist Brooke Marshall's 6PM Forecast - February 21st, 2021
Nice Sunday, rain chances are just around the corner
Photo: Allen Bolling
Beautiful weekend, warmer week ahead
Meteorologist Paige Noel's 11 p.m. forecast - February 19, 2021
Meteorologist Paige Noel's 11 p.m. forecast - February 19, 2021