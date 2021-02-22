Local health departments report new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths Monday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across the mountains reported new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths on Monday.

The Whitley County Health Department reported five deaths bringing the death toll to 32. The county also reported 13 new cases bringing the total to 3,293 with 69 of those active.

The Harlan County Health Department reported one death bringing the county’s death toll to 72. There are also 10 new cases bringing the total to 2,364.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported one new death in Perry County bringing the death toll to 33. The county also had nine new cases bringing the total to 2,216. Knott County reported seven new cases bringing the total to 1,010. There are two new cases in Leslie County bringing the total to 769. Letcher County reported five new cases bringing the total to 1,643. Owsley County has one new case bringing the total to 407.

The Lawrence County Health Department reported one death bringing the death toll to 21. The county also had 20 new cases bringing the total to 1,212 with 43 of those active.

The Bell County Health Department reported seven new cases bringing the total to 2,708 with 112 of those active.

The Knox County Health Department reported 26 new cases with two of those being children. This brings the county’s total to 3,055 with 68 of those active.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported 23 new cases in Clay County bringing the total to 1,900 with 24 of those active. Jackson County has two new cases bringing the total to 724 with 128 of those active. In Rockcastle County, there are two new cases bringing the total to 693 with 31 of those active.

The Floyd County Health Department reported eight new cases bringing the total to 2,998 with 85 of those active.

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department reported eight new cases in McCreary County bringing the total to 1,743 with 33 of those active. There are 25 new cases in Pulaski County bringing the total to 5,687 with 89 of those active. Wayne County reported six new cases bringing the total to 2,060 with 23 of those active.

