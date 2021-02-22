Johnson County Fiscal Court: Power outages drop to less than 20%

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On February 15, 76% of people in Johnson County did not have power due to recent winter storms.

On Sunday, those outages dipped below 20% according to a news release posted on the Paintsville/Johnson County Emergency Management Facebook page.

Officials said the Emergency Shelter at the Paintsville Recreation Center closed at 4:00 p.m. Sunday due to no one needing power.

If you do not have power and need shelter, you can call 606-789-4221 for assistance.

Officials added the National Guard continues to help emergency management officials with transportation and welfare checks. If you need assistance from emergency management, you can call 606-789-2576.

You can read more information below:

