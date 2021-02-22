Advertisement

Johnson County Fiscal Court: Power outages drop to less than 20%

A tree falls on the road in Johnson County following an ice storm Monday night into Tuesday...
A tree falls on the road in Johnson County following an ice storm Monday night into Tuesday morning.(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 9:05 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On February 15, 76% of people in Johnson County did not have power due to recent winter storms.

On Sunday, those outages dipped below 20% according to a news release posted on the Paintsville/Johnson County Emergency Management Facebook page.

Officials said the Emergency Shelter at the Paintsville Recreation Center closed at 4:00 p.m. Sunday due to no one needing power.

Johnson County Fiscal Court February 21, 2021, 8:30 p.m. Press Release: Utility crews continue to work diligently...

Posted by Paintsville/Johnson County Emergency Management on Sunday, February 21, 2021

If you do not have power and need shelter, you can call 606-789-4221 for assistance.

Officials added the National Guard continues to help emergency management officials with transportation and welfare checks. If you need assistance from emergency management, you can call 606-789-2576.

You can read more information below:

As of this morning, the Emergency Shelter at the Recreation Center has closed as there were no shelter residents with...

Posted by Paintsville/Johnson County Emergency Management on Sunday, February 21, 2021

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
KSP looking for missing Laurel County woman
Photo Credit: Kentucky Dept. of Education
Former State Representative Mike Bowling dies
Kentucky asks for emergency hearing to address ‘imminent danger’ at Blackjewel mine
The Floyd County Sheriff's office said deputies executed a search warrant at a home in the Ivel...
Two people in custody after drug raid
Sheriff: Death Investigation in Laurel County

Latest News

A drone image of the camps Daley and his team have set up.
Teams from Central Kentucky travel across state lines to restore power to hundreds of thousands
Kentucky Women's Basketball news conference
Kentucky Women's Basketball news conference
Daniel Dawhare spent 42 days in ICU fighting COVID-19.
Parade held for Perry County man who spent more than 40 days in hospital with COVID-19
WKU student says filing as an independent helped her family save money.
College Students: Find out which filing status is right for you