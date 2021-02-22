Advertisement

Interstate 75 northbound down to one lane in Laurel County after truck fire

By Evan Hatter
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 7:21 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Interstate 75 northbound is down to one lane after a semi truck fire near the 35 mile marker.

The Laurel County Fire Department posted Monday morning that they had units on the scene of a commercial vehicle fire at the 35 mile marker on Interstate 75 northbound.

As of 6:00 a.m., the far left lane of the interstate remains closed as much of the roadway is currently being cleaned up. The fire department expects the road to be closed for around an additional hour and encourages drivers to find an alternate route.

This story will be updated.

