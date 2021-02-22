Advertisement

Interstate 75 southbound lanes back open in Laurel County after crash

Traffic remains backed up on Interstate 75 in both directions Monday morning after multiple...
By Evan Hatter
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 8:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Updated, 9:12 a.m.

Officials with the Laurel County Fire Department say both southbound lanes of Interstate 75 near mile marker 33 in Laurel County are back open.

Original Story, 8:42 a.m.

A crash has shut down part of Interstate 75 southbound near the 33 mile marker in Laurel County.

The crash occurred at the 33 mile marker along Interstate 75, resulting in at least one injury.

We are told that one person was removed from the vehicle and taken to a nearby hospital.

Officials are still clearing the scene and the road is expected to be open again within 30 to 45 minutes.

This story will be updated as we learn more.

